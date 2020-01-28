WPP appoints Sandrine Dufour to the Board

Sandrine, a French citizen, is the chief financial officer of Proximus, the major Belgian telecommunications company, which she joined in 2015. Prior to Proximus, Sandrine held a number of leadership roles at Vivendi, in France and in the US, across its entertainment and telecommunications business, covering areas including finance and strategy, M&A, innovation and transformation. Her most recent positions at Vivendi were Deputy Chief Financial Officer and EVP Innovation for the group, and then EVP Finance and Strategy at SFR, which was at the time the French telecoms subsidiary of Vivendi. She began her career as a financial analyst at BNP and then Credit Agricole in the telecoms sector.