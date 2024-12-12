WPP boosts investment in India to expand global delivery center

WPP today announces its continued investment in India as it scales up its Global Delivery Centre operation in the country. The specialist capability hub, which is accessible to all WPP agency teams around the world, will be headquartered in India. This further commitment to the market follows the recent announcement of a new campus in Chennai, WPP’s third after Mumbai and Gurugram.

WPP is expanding its GDC team in India, its fastest-growing top-10 market. With a workforce of 11,000, the GDC leverages existing expertise to boost WPP's market presence. Prashant Mehta has been appointed managing director to lead global growth, with most talent based in India.

The GDC currently employs 10,000 people around the world and plays a critical role in WPP’s business transformation and simplification strategy. It unlocks WPP’s best-in-class specialist capabilities such as cloud modernisation, hyper-personalisation, composable commerce, VR and XR experiences, generative AI and product engineering. These services will complement existing agency expertise across media, content, customer experience (CX), commerce, technology, data and design.

Prashant is an experienced digital transformation expert and joins WPP from Accenture, where he was global managing director of Global Assets at Accenture Song, responsible for its generative AI-led asset strategy, delivery and adoption. Prior to Accenture, he was the global chief product and delivery officer for Dentsu Creative and Experience, and group VP at Publicis Sapient.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our Global Delivery Centre enables agency teams and their clients to tap into specialist expertise and new capabilities. It is underpinned by WPP Open, our AI-driven operating system for marketing transformation, fueling growth and connecting the dots across our business. I welcome Prashant to WPP and look forward to working with him to develop our offering.”

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s country manager for India, said: “As we look to drive further growth and transformation in and from India, we are excited to welcome Prashant Mehta onboard. The expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power our clients’ needs with a scaled world-class GDC.”

Prashant Mehta said: “It is an honour to be leading the WPP GDC, which has been built to evolve with the changing demands of our clients while delivering the highest standards of excellence. I look forward to working with our integrated teams as we harness AI and creativity to transform how we deliver growth for our clients."