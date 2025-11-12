WPP brings in McKinsey to guide strategy overhaul

As pressure mounts to overhaul its strategy after two profit warnings in three months, WPP has brought in consulting firm McKinsey to advise on its strategy review, reports PRWeek.

A month before Cindy Rose took charge as CEO of the advertising group, WPP had announced plans for a strategic review under her leadership. Rose told investors that details of the review would be shared in early 2026.

The review is being led by WPP’s senior leadership, with McKinsey’s consultants said to be “facilitating and stress-testing” the planning for the new strategy.

According to PRWeek, Rose said the review will focus on several areas:

• “Simplifying and integrating our client offer” and using AI “to deliver growth and business outcomes for our clients”;

• “Significantly improving our execution and building a high-performance culture";

• “Expanding our addressable market through enterprise and technology solutions”;

• Strengthening finances through “operational efficiency and a disciplined approach to capital allocation.”

This is not WPP’s first collaboration with McKinsey. The ad giant reportedly sought its advice on strategy in 2020. Earlier this year, WPP Media hired Emily Del Greco, a former McKinsey partner, as its global chief operating officer.