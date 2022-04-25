WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce with the launch of ‘Everymile’

As a fully managed service, Everymile will help bring products to market quickly, and at lower barriers to entry, which will enable clients which choose to do so to build their own in-house DTC capabilities over time. By helping clients to bypass the lengthy journey of managing multiple partners across the value chain, it also ensures consistency across every customer touchpoint throughout the DTC experience.

Everymile has a transparent revenue share commercial model – providing clients with the technology, talent and capabilities needed to deliver world class DTC commerce. By working on a revenue share basis, it ensures all teams are focused on delivering great results for customers.