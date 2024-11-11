WPP expands presence with new chennai campus

WPP announces a further investment in India as it opens a new campus in Chennai. WPP’s Enterprise Technology team in India are the first to move into the new Chennai campus, with further teams joining at a later date.

Advertisment

The new campus is WPP’s third in India after Mumbai and Gurgaon and forms part of the company’s global strategy to provide collaborative and flexible spaces for its people. WPP plans to continue to scale its presence in India by adding campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore over the next few years.

The Chennai campus at RMZ One Paramount spans 62,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate over 330 employees initially, expanding to 650 by mid-2025. The facility includes food and beverage options, EV charging, a day-care centre, art installations, and a wellness terrace with a futsal court, running track, and yoga deck.

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s country manager for India, said: “The scalability of our operations and expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power WPP’s global support functions, including the WPP Enterprise Technology team. WPP’s commitment to India through our investment in a new Chennai campus, with further campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore on the near horizon, ensures the market will remain a significant growth driver for WPP.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets thanks to its technological innovation, creative output and specialist skill sets. WPP is committed to investing in India through our new campuses, creating spaces that foster collaboration, inspire creativity and enable career development. In doing so, we are opening up new opportunities for our people in India and supporting our clients’ growth ambitions – both domestically, in the world’s most populous nation, and abroad.”