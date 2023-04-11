WPP gets KKR as a strategic partner in FCS Global

Alex Geiser, Global CEO of FGS Global, said: “We are thrilled to be joined by KKR as a strategic partner on our journey to create the world leader in strategic advisory and communications. Our mission to help leaders lead in an increasingly complex stakeholder environment is timelier than ever. The fact that a global investor with the great sophistication and experience of KKR has joined WPP in seeing what we see in our people, the work we do for clients and our future is immensely motivating. We are grateful our clients and our employees will be the beneficiaries.”