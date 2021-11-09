WPP named as the global marketing network partner for The Coca-Cola Company

Dentsu named complementary media partner in selected markets.
The Coca-Cola Company has named WPP as its “Global Marketing Network Partner” to execute a new marketing model and drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories; this includes India.
“Consumers respond to an entire experience – they don’t separate the message from the medium – and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company.
“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers,” he added.
OpenX, the bespoke WPP team, will provide end-to-end capabilities across creative, media and data to serve as the Global Marketing Network Partner for Coca-Cola’s brands.
“We are delighted to be appointed as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner, a catalyst for its transformation and growth, and to bring the outstanding creativity, data-rich insights and media expertise needed to create connected consumer experiences,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.
“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement The Coca-Cola Company’s globally networked organization,” he continued.
The company also announced that Dentsu has been named Complementary Media Partner in selected markets where they bring distinctive strengths.
“Dentsu is an incredible agency that combines rich human insights with the leading-edge analytics and technology capabilities required to design and execute connected consumer experiences,” Arroyo said. “They are the perfect complementary partner for us, bringing distinctive strengths in some of our highest priority areas.”
Publicis Groupe and IPG both performed very strongly during the review process, demonstrating leading-edge capabilities, innovative ideas and impressive talent.
Various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s Strategic Roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.
“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster,” remarked Arroyo.
“IPG has consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” Arroyo said. “Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”
Photo by Jordan Whitfield on Unsplash