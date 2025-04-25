WPP reports revenue decline, but India stands out with 5.5% growth

WPP reported revenues of £3.24 billion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 5 percent decline compared with the same period last year.

Advertisment

“Our financial performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, reflecting macroeconomic challenges and the timing of new business,” said Mark Read, chief executive of the agency holding group, in a press statement. “We expect these factors to persist into the second quarter, with performance anticipated to improve in the latter half of the year.”

The Asia Pacific region declined by 5.7%, contributing to a 3.8% fall in revenues across all territories outside the United States and the United Kingdom. India proved a bright spot, posting a 5.5% increase in revenue, which the company attributed to sustained new business momentum, particularly at GroupM.

Read noted continued progress on strategic priorities, citing business wins by VML and Burson during the quarter, including accounts from Generali, Heineken and Levi Strauss & Co. He also highlighted the acquisition of InfoSum and its integration into GroupM’s data operations, describing it as an accelerator for WPP’s ambitions in AI-driven data solutions.

Addressing the potential economic implications of rising tariffs, Read said, “While WPP is not directly impacted by tariffs, they will affect several of our clients and the broader economy. Thus far, we have not observed any significant shift in client spending. Our full-year guidance already accounts for a challenging environment. As ever, we remain agile and vigilant, and will continue to manage our cost base with discipline.”