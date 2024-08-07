WPP reports £7.23bn H1 revenue as India surges 9.1% amid global challenges

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Global advertising and marketing services company WPP has unveiled its 2024 interim results, reporting total revenue of £7,227 million for the first half of the year, with revenue less pass-through costs at £5,599 million. Amidst a challenging global landscape, WPP's India business emerged as a standout performer, posting a remarkable 9.1% growth in the second quarter, contrasting sharply with the overall picture.
The robust growth in India comes against a backdrop of mixed results across WPP's global operations. While the company reported overall sequential improvement in like-for-like (LFL) growth in Q2, it has revised its full-year LFL guidance to between -1% and 0%, citing macroeconomic pressures and weakness in the Chinese market.
WPP's Q2 results show a contrasting picture across different regions. North America and Western Continental Europe saw modest growth of 2.0% and 0.3% respectively in LFL revenue less pass-through costs. However, the UK market declined by 5.3%, and the Rest of World category, which includes India, saw a 2.2% decline overall.
The standout performance of the Indian market, with its 9.1% growth, was particularly noteworthy when compared to the sharp 24.2% decline experienced in China during the same period.
In terms of overall financial performance, WPP reported H1 revenue growth of 0.1% on a reported basis and 2.6% on an LFL basis. However, revenue less pass-through costs declined by 3.6% on a reported basis and 1.0% on an LFL basis.
The company's Global Integrated Agencies saw a slight decline of 0.6% in Q2 LFL revenue less pass-through costs, with GroupM growing by 1.4%, offset by a 2.4% decline in integrated creative agencies.
WPP's top ten clients grew by 2.5% in H1, with strong performance in the consumer packaged goods, technology, media and entertainment, and automotive sectors. The technology client sector showed signs of stabilisation, declining by only 1.0% LFL in Q2, an improvement from the 9.0% decline in Q1. New client wins included assignments for AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, J&J and Government of Canada.
The company also announced significant progress on its strategic initiatives, including the launch of new products and solutions within WPP Open, its AI-powered marketing operating system. Additionally, WPP has agreed to sell its majority stake in FGS Global to KKR at an enterprise valuation of $1.7 billion, which is expected to generate cash proceeds of approximately £604 million after tax.
Despite the challenges, WPP maintained its interim dividend at 15.0p per share. The company's headline operating profit for H1 stood at £646 million, with a headline operating margin of 11.5%, up 0.1 percentage points on a LFL basis.