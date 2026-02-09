WPP to place Ogilvy, VML and AKQA under one banner: FT

WPP will bring its three main creative agencies Ogilvy, VML and AKQA under a new holding structure called WPP Creative, the Financial Times reported.

The British advertising group will retain the individual agency brands but place them under a single banner to simplify its offering to clients and enable more integrated services across its creative businesses.

However, "the proposals are still being finalised and could still change," says the FT report,

WPP is also expected to outline fresh plans to increase investment in artificial intelligence, with executives stressing the need to move faster on internal AI tools to counter the threat from technology companies offering rival services.