WPP unveils AI-powered Production Studio, co-developed with Hogarth

1. Streamlines the creation of 3D product models and centralises content updates throughout the production lifecycle.

2. Produces high-quality visual content using advanced AI and data-driven insights to ensure brand authenticity and cultural relevance.

3. Uses AI to generate consistent, on-brand multilingual copy.

4. Compiles and customises channel-ready assets at scale, enabling dynamic content that is tailored to various platforms and audience needs.

5. Connects assets with relevant data and insights to deliver precisely targeted, personalised communications through the relevant channels.

6. Uses real-time performance data to adapt and enhance asset performance and user experiences in an agile way.