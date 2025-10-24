WPP's Open Pro to let brands plan & publish AI-driven campaigns independently

WPP has introduced WPP Open Pro, a new edition of its AI marketing platform designed to let brands of all sizes plan, create and publish campaigns independently.

The platform aims to expand WPP’s reach across the global advertising market by democratising access to its AI marketing tools and services. It also provides existing clients with a more efficient way to leverage WPP’s technology and expertise.

WPP Open Pro marks a strategic shift in how the company serves brands, becoming the first among its peers to offer a range of integrated, AI-powered delivery models. The platform is positioned to meet the changing needs of WPP’s current clients while also targeting brands that may not have previously had the scale or resources to access its capabilities.

Unveiled by WPP CEO Cindy Rose, the new platform builds on WPP Open, the company’s core AI system for marketing that helps brands plan campaigns, create on-brand content at scale and deploy assets quickly.

"The rapid acceleration of technology is fundamentally reshaping our industry and WPP is embracing the opportunity to lead that change,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP. “Our talented teams will always be at the heart of what we do, providing world-class strategic and creative partnership to the world's most complex brands with WPP Open at the core. Now, we’re adding WPP Open Pro to our offer, a powerful new edition that puts our AI advantage directly into the hands of a much wider array of brands and businesses. This is about transforming how marketing is delivered, expanding our total addressable market, and giving more brands the tools they need to lead in the AI era.”

WPP Open Pro combines three connected functional areas into one interface that allows marketing teams — from large enterprises and WPP clients to startups and emerging businesses — to plan with AI-powered strategy, create content at scale, and publish campaigns.

Through the platform, users can access WPP’s data and insights to build campaign strategies, better understand audiences and analyse competition. They can also generate on-brand, channel-specific ads in seconds, automate production while maintaining brand integrity, and publish content directly to major ad platforms. WPP Media clients can additionally integrate with WPP’s Open Media Studio for media execution.

According to the company, what differentiates WPP Open Pro is its ability to connect strategy, content creation and performance optimisation within a single, enterprise-grade system.

The platform is designed for both large and small marketing teams, from global brands that need to customise campaigns across regions to smaller, performance-driven marketers in fast-moving sectors such as ecommerce and finance. It also provides startups and growing businesses with direct access to professional-grade tools and WPP’s data intelligence.

"While some companies hide their AI behind service teams or focus on just one part of the journey, WPP Open Pro is an integrated solution for campaign implementation, built to deliver outcomes, not just assets,” said Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP.

"This makes it ideal for clients and brands seeking consistency and compliance at scale, performance marketing teams focused on optimising outcomes, and, crucially, provides smaller, agile marketing teams and emerging brands with direct access to WPP’s professional capabilities and intelligence. It is simple, intuitive and transformative, giving marketers control, speed and scale with enterprise-grade quality.”