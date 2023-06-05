Wrangler ropes in Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador to accelerate expansion in India

Smriti Mandhana has carved her niche in international women's cricket and has captivated fans worldwide with her exceptional talent and fearless approach. Her outstanding performances on the cricket field have earned her numerous accolades including being awarded ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year twice. Her remarkable achievements on the cricket field and her off-field persona resonate strongly with Wrangler's values of confidence, authenticity, and self-expression.

Expressing her excitement, Smriti Mandhana said, "I'm honoured to be associated with Wrangler®, a brand that is synonymous with timeless denim craftsmanship and resonates with my personal style and beliefs. Wrangler® has scaled remarkably in the past couple of years after ace turtle became the exclusive licensee in India. ace turtle’s unique technology-driven and data-rich business model has helped bring the global denim brand closer to millions of Indian consumers. I look forward to help showcase the wide range of denims, ignite the spirit of freedom, encourage individuals to embrace their own journey, and celebrate the joy of self-expression through the timeless appeal of Wrangler®'s denim creations."