Wrangler ropes in Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador to accelerate expansion in India

With this association, the denim brand plans a rapid expansion with 40 new stores in FY24.
ace turtle, announced the appointment of iconic Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the brand ambassador for Wrangler. ace turtle is the exclusive licensee of iconic global denim brand Wrangler® in India. As the brand ambassador for Wrangler® in India, Smriti Mandhana will feature prominently in the brand's marketing campaigns and initiatives across various platforms. Her vibrant presence and compelling storytelling will add a fresh perspective to Wrangler's narrative, connecting with consumers who seek fashion, comfort, and quality in their denim choices.
Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, "Leveraging our vertical commerce business model that integrates design, manufacturing and marketing with the help of technology, we have been able to more than double Wrangler®’s sales in India in FY23 over FY22. We are thrilled to welcome Smriti as the brand ambassador for Wrangler® in India as we gear up for a major expansion in FY24 and drive awareness and adoption among consumers. Wrangler® has always stood for breaking barriers and encouraging individuals to be their authentic selves. Smriti embodies these values perfectly, and we believe that her association with Wrangler will inspire our customers, especially the youth, to embrace their uniqueness and chase their dreams fearlessly.”
Smriti Mandhana has carved her niche in international women's cricket and has captivated fans worldwide with her exceptional talent and fearless approach. Her outstanding performances on the cricket field have earned her numerous accolades including being awarded ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year twice. Her remarkable achievements on the cricket field and her off-field persona resonate strongly with Wrangler's values of confidence, authenticity, and self-expression.
Expressing her excitement, Smriti Mandhana said, "I'm honoured to be associated with Wrangler®, a brand that is synonymous with timeless denim craftsmanship and resonates with my personal style and beliefs. Wrangler® has scaled remarkably in the past couple of years after ace turtle became the exclusive licensee in India. ace turtle’s unique technology-driven and data-rich business model has helped bring the global denim brand closer to millions of Indian consumers. I look forward to help showcase the wide range of denims, ignite the spirit of freedom, encourage individuals to embrace their own journey, and celebrate the joy of self-expression through the timeless appeal of Wrangler®'s denim creations."
“We are extremely delighted to facilitate the endorsement association between Smriti Mandhana and Wrangler,” said Tuhin Mishra, Co-founder & MD, Baseline Ventures. “Smriti is a sports youth icon and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India. It is a proud moment for us at Baseline to facilitate the association between two young, bold and like-minded entities.”