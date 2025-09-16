Wrogn teams up with Ibrahim Ali Khan for new ‘Wrogn. But Real.’ campaign

Youth fashion label Wrogn, part of Aditya Birla’s TMRW portfolio, has rolled out its latest campaign, “Wrogn. But Real.”, with Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as its face.

The campaign sends out a message against the pressures of perfection, urging young people to embrace individuality and imperfection. In the film, Ibrahim says: “Perfection is overrated yaar. Out here, we don’t judge, we don’t fuss. We accept each other for who we are, with all our strengths and shortcomings. Here’s to those who are born Wrogn.”





Founders Anjana and Vikram Reddy said the campaign extends the brand’s philosophy of authenticity and self-expression: “Today’s youth live under immense pressure to conform and perform. With ‘Wrogn. But Real.’ we want to remind them that it’s okay to be unapologetically yourself. That is where true confidence and style come from.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan added: “What I love about Wrogn is that it doesn’t box you in. It’s real, raw, and imperfect—just like life. That’s why this campaign feels personal to me; it mirrors how I see style: unfiltered, effortless, and never trying too hard.”

Since launching in 2014, Wrogn has built a strong youth connect through bold and quirky fashion choices. With this campaign, it continues to position itself as more than a clothing brand—anchoring itself in a philosophy of individuality.