Wunderman Thompson India bags Brand Building Mandate for Tata Astrum Super

Wunderman Thompson India has won the brand building mandate for Tata Astrum Super from the house of Tata Steel. This retail brand is the latest in a long line of brands from the Tata Steel stable that have been built and nurtured by the agency.
Tata Steel’s association with Wunderman Thompson India stretches over 90 years with the agency currently handling brand building duties for Tata Steel Corporate as also for retail brands like Tata Tiscon, Tata Shaktee, Tata Kosh, Tata Pravesh & Tata Wiron out of Kolkata.
Wunderman Thompson India has been tasked with sharply positioning the Tata Astrum Super brand, so the brand promise resonates with both fabricators and end users. The agency will need to give the brand a competitive edge so it can command a premium over branded & unorganized players, forge bonds with channel partners and connect with end users.
Commenting on the new business win, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Tata Steel and Wunderman Thompson go back many decades. We welcome Tata Astrum Super into the WT brand family and thank Tata Steel for its continued faith in our capabilities. We are confident of doing justice to the mandate we have been given and look forward to taking the brand to new heights.”
Wunderman Thompson India (Kolkata) team credits:
Vijay Jacob: Sr. VP & Managing Partner
Sayam Bhadra: Vice President & Client Services Director
Nilanjan Sarkar: Client Services Director
Ayan Banik: Sr. Vice President, Planning
Antara Dey: Account Director, Planning
Soudip Banerjee: Account Manager