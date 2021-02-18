Wunderman Thompson India bags the integrated creative mandate for Tata Power

On awarding the business to Wunderman Thompson India, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Solar Rooftop is one of the primary and the quickest enablers of green energy. Our vision is to stimulate adoption of green energy in the daily life of every individual in the country. As India’s leading solar rooftop player, our endeavour is to collaborate with our responsible consumers and empower them to conserve energy, save power costs and help protect the environment. Our products are absolutely top class and can be customised to suit varied individual needs. With our upcoming campaigns, we aim to create awareness about the environmental and commercial benefits of solar rooftop installation to all. We are delighted to have a strong communications partner like Wunderman Thompson on board as we build our customer-facing business.”