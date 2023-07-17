Wunderman Thompson India wins creative mandate for Cult.Sport

Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”