Wunderman Thompson Kolkata highlights ‘Total comfort’ of casual wear brand 'ONN' in the new film

ONN, a casual wear brand from Lux Industries, has launched its new campaign for polos & tees, created by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata. This is the second time in three years that WT Kolkata has conceptualized a campaign for ONN, driven by a couple of TVCs and supported by OOH.
The two new films - Piggyback and Fortune Teller - feature men who are irresistible by virtue of their ONN T-shirt. Each film depicts an intriguing interaction between a male protagonist and a woman who is attracted to him. The men in both films appear completely at ease in the weirdest of situations and in total control thanks to ONN which provides Total Comfort.
The campaign reinforces the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. Shot in Bucharest, Romania, the international location and cast lend a global angle to the brand and add to its aspiration quotient.
Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, executive director, Lux Industries, said, “We always wanted to project the brand as youthful and footloose. We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs.”
Commenting on the execution, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline. Similar to our previous films for ONN, international settings and actors have been used to amplify the aspiration levels.”
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP & managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Wunderman Thompson Kolkata is glad to have partnered Lux Industries on the latest campaign for ONN. We had set a high benchmark with our first campaign for the brand in 2019. Coming after a gap of three years, the new campaign is an important milestone for the brand in its journey to appropriate ‘comfort’. We are very positive that this new campaign will power ONN to a faster growth trajectory”.