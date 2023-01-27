Wunderman Thompson Kolkata highlights ‘Total comfort’ of casual wear brand 'ONN' in the new film

Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, executive director, Lux Industries, said, “We always wanted to project the brand as youthful and footloose. We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs.”