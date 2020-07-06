Wunderman Thompson Kolkata wins CenturyPly account for Corporate & Panel division

Commenting on the win, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “JWT, now Wunderman Thompson, had created one of the most memorable campaigns ever for CenturyPly many years back. The Sab Sahe Mast Rahe campaign tagline created by us continues even today. For us, the return of this iconic brand to Wunderman Thompson feels like a homecoming of sorts. We are thrilled to have them back and we eagerly look forward to partnering them in their next phase of growth with our added creative, technology and data capabilities.”