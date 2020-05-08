Wunderman Thompson Kolkata wins creative mandate for Spark

ISWP has also embarked on selling electroplated rust-resistant nails in special tin box packs. These are available both online as well as offline. The electrodes produced by the company specially focus on safety and environment in terms of lesser emanation of smoke and spatter.

Spread over a sprawling area of 350 acres in Jamshedpur, ISWP is equipped with a vast infrastructure comprising of a township with more than 900 houses, a 15-bed Hospital, Sports Complex, Guest House, and a Health Club. The company also houses in its premise the prestigious Naval Tata Hockey Academy.. In the true ethos of Tata Group, ISWP strongly focusses on Safety, Health, Environment, Diversity, Business Ethics, and People Development besides usual business parameters.