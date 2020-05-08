The agency will be responsible for communication development, as well as providing strategic inputs to build Spark into a Rs 100 crore brand of high-quality Steel Nails, MIG Wire, and Welding Electrodes.
Wunderman Thompson Kolkata wins creative mandate for ‘Spark’, a flagship brand of The Indian Steel and Wire Products Ltd. – (ISWP) - a subsidiary of Tata Steel. The agency will be responsible for communication development, as well as providing strategic inputs to build Spark into a Rs 100 crore brand of high-quality Steel Nails, MIG Wire, and Welding Electrodes.
ISWP has its registered office at Kolkata and major plant locations at Jamshedpur.
ISWP has also embarked on selling electroplated rust-resistant nails in special tin box packs. These are available both online as well as offline. The electrodes produced by the company specially focus on safety and environment in terms of lesser emanation of smoke and spatter.
Spread over a sprawling area of 350 acres in Jamshedpur, ISWP is equipped with a vast infrastructure comprising of a township with more than 900 houses, a 15-bed Hospital, Sports Complex, Guest House, and a Health Club. The company also houses in its premise the prestigious Naval Tata Hockey Academy.. In the true ethos of Tata Group, ISWP strongly focusses on Safety, Health, Environment, Diversity, Business Ethics, and People Development besides usual business parameters.
Speaking on the partnership, Neeraj Kant, managing director, ISWP, commented, “We believe, with Wunderman Thompson, as our creative and strategic partner, we will be able to do some great work together which will help us create a brand which fulfils the expressed and latent needs of our valued customers. The tangible benefits and the intangible aura of the SPARK Brand should strengthen our leadership in the relevant sectors. We are confident that Wunderman Thompson will help us to give our customers an outstanding and differentiated experience while buying our brand.”
Reflecting on this development, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP & managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “We have been partnering with Tata Steel for over nine decades and am thrilled to further strengthen this association by welcoming ISWP to the Wunderman Thompson family. ISWP opens up an unique opportunity for us to start a conversation in a category which has been traditionally commoditized. We are really looking to doing some fabulous work and building this category and the brand Spark.”