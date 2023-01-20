Wunderman Thompson Kolkata’s series of films for Exide teaches how everyday can be easy and tension free as Sunday

The Exide Sunday series of films by Wunderman Thompson were released in mid-January 2023 across digital & social media.
Wunderman Thompson Kolkata’s films for Exide Sunday, a recent offering from Exide Industries Ltd. brings to life how easily people can switch to a sustainable way of living and make every day as easy & tension free as Sundays.
The execution is very beautifully executed through three real life situations & light hearted humour to make the film memorable. The fourth film is set in a family context where the audio track adds to the whole humour angle. It demonstrates various stages that one goes through while adopting solar and how consumers can do it araam se .. with a smooth yet sticky tune making this refrain stand out. The campaign will be anchored in the digital space and will be extended on ground through events and executions.
“We at WT Kolkata are thrilled to partner with Exide Industries to launch Exide Sunday. We are sure that this memorable campaign will be a wonderful launch pad for Exide Sunday,” commented Vijay Jacob, SVP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, further added about this campaign, “When a solar solution provider has an interesting name like ‘Exide Sunday’, we made sure to play up the branding with a series of fun, easy films that drive in the ‘every day becomes a Sunday’ feeling along with the promise of a hassle free experience. The idea was to make the branding stick and the concept stick out.”
Directed by Vibhu Puri, The Exide Sunday series of films by Wunderman Thompson were released in mid-January 2023 across digital & social media.
Links:
Exide Sunday : Home Film
Exide Sunday: School Film
Exide Sunday: Office Film
Exide Sunday: Aaraam Se
Credits:
Client: Exide Sunday
Agency: Wunderman Thompson
Vijay P. Jacob, Sr. VP & Managing Partner
Creative:
Arjun Mukherjee : Vice President & Senior Executive Creative Director
Diptanshu Roy: Senior Creative Director
Anurag Acharya: Creative Director
Sourish Mitra: Creative Director
Saumendu Mahata: Creative Supervisor
Account Management:
Tania Sinha: Associate Vice President & Client Services Director
Zeenat Kaiser: Account Director
Pooja Mukherjee: Senior Account Executive