Wunderman Thompson Mumbai’s ‘Karein Shuru?’ puts the spotlight on mutual fund distributors for AMFI

Speaking on the occasion, A Balasubramanian, chairman, AMFI, said, “The Indian Mutual Funds industry has the potential to cross INR 100 trillion in AUM before 2030. With only about 1.25 lakh Mutual Funds Distributors as of now, the reach of intermediaries is limited. Given this under-penetration, we expect and hope that the “Karein Shuru?” campaign would help the Indian Mutual Fund industry to onboard more distributors and reach out to a larger investor base across the country.”