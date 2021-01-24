Wunderman Thompson releases 'Future 100' report with 2021 trends

Emma Chiu, global director at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, said: “Few of us will have experienced quite as much drama on a societal and global level as we did in 2020. The fallout from that is more new trends than we’ve seen since we started publishing The Future 100, and behaviour which had been evolving slowly thrust into the mainstream. Knowing which of these trends matter and why has never been so important for marketers at a time when the very survival of many brands depends on adapting at pace.”