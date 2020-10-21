Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Mirum India win creative & digital mandate for Excide Batteries

Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, will handle the entire portfolio of businesses under Exide Industries Ltd., on the back of 2 new business wins - SF Batteries and Dynex from its aftermarket battery portfolio. For over two decades, the agency has partnered Exide Industries Ltd. (EIL) for helping them build their flagship brand - ‘Exide’. The consolidation of the brand’s business comes at a strategic time, as EIL looks to reinforce and strengthen its hold in the aftermarket battery segment. Wunderman Thompson along with its group company Mirum India will closely partner EIL to drive growth and visibility for all three brands, by leveraging the power of traditional and new-age, data-driven, digital marketing solutions. Having built some of the best brands in the country, and backed by a strong legacy, Wunderman Thompson is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end creative solutions to clients through an integrated approach that combines the best of creativity with data and technology.