Wunderman Thompson South Asia wins the creative mandate for Panasonic’s Air Conditioners

Shirish Agarwal, head of brand and marketing communications, Panasonic India, said, “Guided by our vision of creating ‘A Better Life, A Better World’, we are consistently innovating to enhance the experience of our consumers. Taking another step towards our vision, we are excited to partner with Wunderman Thompson who comes with an in-depth understanding of the brand’s strategic requirements around the Air Conditioner category and a creative approach to deliver the same. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”