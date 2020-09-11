WWF's ad film references a different kind of pandemic

Forest fires, endangered species, illegal trade and loss of habitat... These are some of the issues 'plaguing' wildlife all over the world.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the world is desperately on the lookout for a vaccine that can help them fight the virus. However, WWF's new ad film throws light on a different kind of pandemic - the way that wildlife has been suffering for a while now.
"COVID-19 may be just one of the many deadly pandemics during our lifetime. Increasing pressures on nature from deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and disruptions of entire ecosystems increase the likelihood of future pandemics," says Sambit Mohanty, head of creative, South - McCann Worldgroup
He adds that though people do not know where the next new disease will emerge or how many people will it affect, but the risk of new zoonotic diseases emerging in the future is higher than ever.
"Individually and collectively we need to forge a stronger and healthier relationship with our natural environment. That’s the message of our campaign - we need to restore nature because Nature is #TheUltimateVaccine," says Mohanty.
Earlier in May, while India was under lockdown, WWF and McCann teamed up for another wildlife themed ad film that emphasised on the importance of coexistence. Mohanty mentioned at that time, that the brief was centered on co-existence, since WWF stands for conservation primarily and a large part of their message is about sustainability and coexistence.
Agency: McCann Bengaluru
Chairman & CCO: Prasoon Joshi
Head of Creative: Ashish Chakravarty
Creative Head (South): Sambit Mohanty
Creative Team: Ajith Emmanuel, R.Unnikrishnan
Brand Head, WWF: Rituparna Sengupta
Director: Puneet Prakash
Producer: Gaurav Gandhi