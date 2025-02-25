X launches Grok AI powered tool to create ads and analyse campaigns

X has rolled out two new AI-driven tools, Prefill with Grok and Analyze Campaign with Grok, aimed at simplifying ad creation and campaign analysis. These features leverage AI to help businesses generate ads quickly and gain insights into their performance with minimal effort.

Prefill with Grok enables advertisers to create ad copy, images, and CTAs by entering a website URL. The AI generates ready-to-use ad creatives, which can be edited as needed. This feature is designed to make ad creation faster and more efficient for businesses of all sizes.

Analyze Campaign with Grok helps advertisers assess campaign performance by identifying trends and providing actionable insights. The tool allows businesses to refine their targeting and creative strategies based on AI-driven recommendations.

These features are being introduced in phases as part of X’s broader AI-powered advertising push, following its recent integration with Shopify.