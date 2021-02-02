Xaxis launches AI-driven creative solutions to boost impact of digital ads in India

To enhance the impact of creative content, the XCS team works to reimagine and reassemble existing assets into new formats and in multiple versions that can be delivered in real-time according to audience insights and factors such as user location, time of day, weather, and site. Customized to reach the target audience, these high-quality, digital-ready creatives include rich media display units, interactive video, conversational chat ads, voice-activated audio ads, gamified experiences, dynamic ads, and many experimental formats that work cross-screen. Meanwhile, advanced reporting capabilities allow clients to measure and optimize their media strategy and executions to ensure that digital ads have the best chance of grabbing customers' attention.