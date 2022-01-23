Xiaomi doles out a sales pitch for its smart TVs in new ads

Three ads, more may arrive; each focuses on one aspect of a smart TV.
Indian households spend more time on first understanding what a Smart TV is and then which one to buy than most candidates do on their election campaign strategy.
Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker turned electronics giant, is trying to make this choice easier with its series of ads around Smart TVs with the push for its own, of course.
As per Counterpoint Research in September ‘21, the smart TV market in India recorded an extraordinary 65% YoY growth in Q2 2021 and said Xiaomi continued to lead the smart TV segment with a 23 per cent market share.
The first ad is an Indian household trope. Clueless father tries to behave he knows everything, ignores son who might have some idea, while the salesperson is the most clueless or pragmatic.
Families behave they’ve seen a demon and turn their heads the other way when a kissing scene plays out. Something similar happens here in this ad. But, what does one do when there’s a kid watching?
In the third ad, Xiaomi goes all out in touting its Smart TVs especially its PatchWall; the TV brand’s main interface for accessing content.
