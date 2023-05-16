Xiaomi India announces actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new Brand Ambassador for Redmi smartphone lineup

Welcoming the award-winning actor to the Xiaomi family, Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer, Xiaomi India said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Pankaj Tripathi as the newest member of the Xiaomi family. At Xiaomi, we have always been committed to delivering the best features at an honest price to empower our users with exceptional performance and lag-free usage. Pankaj Tripathi embodies the essence of our brand vision and his ability to strike a chord with the masses will help further cement our ambition of making technology accessible to all. We believe that Pankaj's association with Xiaomi India will take our brand to new heights, and we are excited about this association.”