Xiaomi India announces actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new Brand Ambassador for Redmi smartphone lineup

Renowned for his versatile acting skills and relatable persona, Pankaj Tripathi perfectly embodies the core values and philosophy of Xiaomi
Xiaomi India, country’s leading smartphone and smart TV brand, today welcomed acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador for its smartphone category in India. With focus on innovation, and user-centric design, Xiaomi has gained immense popularity among Indian consumers. The brand's commitment to providing high-quality smartphones at honest prices has resonated.
Xiaomi’s brand ethos is making technology accessible for all at honest pricing and as a result the brand has continuously emerged as the most trusted smartphone brand in the country. Renowned for his versatile acting skills and relatable persona, Pankaj Tripathi perfectly embodies the core values and philosophy of Xiaomi. Known for his realistic portrayals and ability to connect with audiences, this association will further strengthen the bond Xiaomi has with its consumers.
Known for his ability to bring authenticity to every character he portrays, the actor’s humble demeanor and his portrayal of the quintessential characters has won many hearts across the country. Revered for bringing authenticity to his characters, Pankaj Tripathi’s personality aligns perfectly with the brand’s values and making him the ideal choice for “Redmi Ka Double Bharosa" proposition.
Welcoming the award-winning actor to the Xiaomi family, Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer, Xiaomi India said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Pankaj Tripathi as the newest member of the Xiaomi family. At Xiaomi, we have always been committed to delivering the best features at an honest price to empower our users with exceptional performance and lag-free usage. Pankaj Tripathi embodies the essence of our brand vision and his ability to strike a chord with the masses will help further cement our ambition of making technology accessible to all. We believe that Pankaj's association with Xiaomi India will take our brand to new heights, and we are excited about this association.”
Commenting on the association, Pankaj Tripathi said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with Xiaomi India, a brand that understands the pulse of the Indian consumers and knows what they truly want from their smartphones, Xiaomi India has made significant contributions to the overall technological landscape in the country, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that is synonymous with innovation, quality, and affordability. I love the brand’s philosophy of innovation for everyone, and I am looking forward to this collaboration.”
Continuing their journey of delivering exceptional experiences and going beyond their consumers’ expectations, Xiaomi continues to innovate and bring the best in class product suite that caters to the constantly evolving customer needs.