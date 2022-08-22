Xiaomi India collaborates with Anurag Kashyap and Vaani Kapoor for the new campaign #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi

A Xiaomi India spokesperson said, “Display technology has taken center stage for smartphone users and continues to be one of the primary parameters in their purchase decisions. As India's No. 1 smartphone and Smart TV brand, we take pride in the fact that we understand the user requirements. With the #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi campaign, we want to educate our consumers on the benefits of superior display technology i.e. Super AMOLED display featured in the Redmi Note 11 series. We are excited to partner with master storyteller Mr. Anurag Kashyap and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor to narrate this with their new-age style of storytelling. We are optimistic that through this campaign we will be able to build a preference for a superior viewing experience with Redmi Note 11 series."