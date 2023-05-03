Xiaomi MiAds appoints AVOW as its core agency in India

AVOW is the only agency that represents Xiaomi MiAds across four key regional markets at once-now including India, EMEA, SEA, and LATAM.
AVOW, the specialist in mobile OEM on-device user acquisition, has been appointed by Xiaomi MiAds, a leading mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), as its official core agency of user growth and customer success solutions in India.
This partnership empowers app developers and brands looking to use mobile OEM advertisement to achieve incremental growth by making inroads into Xiaomi's massive loyal user base through AVOW in the world’s most populous country. Furthermore, this cooperation adds India as the 4th key region represented by AVOW, making the firm the only agency worldwide to represent Xiaomi MiAds in four areas, which also includes EMEA, SEA, and LATAM, at once.
AVOW stood out for its exceptional undertaking of media business activities and exemplary customer service for Xiaomi's Ad Platform (Mi Ads) in India and other markets. AVOW will operate as one of the main point of contact, managing a 360- degree execution of mobile advertising campaigns on Xiaomi's Ad Platform - from launching apps on GetApps marketplace, and booking dynamic preload campaigns to, media buying and campaign optimization.
"We are thrilled to be named the core agency again for Xiaomi. Building on our success in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM, our key partnership with Xiaomi MiAds extends to India. Strengthening our alliances will allow us to offer more exclusive opportunities for mobile marketers to access Xiaomi's strong presence in the country. India is a dynamic market, and we are committed to helping marketers with greater access to the untapped user audience and eventually make mobile OEM advertising a default part of every marketers' marketing mix", says Ashwin Shekhar, Co-founder, and CRO of AVOW.
MiAds is Xiaomi’s global advertising platform, which is one of the core services of Xiaomi’s international internet business. MiAds covers 100+ markets worldwide, is supported in 70 languages, and offers reach to 420 million+ quality monthly active users worldwide excluding mainland China. The platform provides a multi-faceted advertising portal through proprietary apps like Mi Browser, Mi Music, Themes, Mi Video, and its official proprietary app store GetApps. In addition, Xiaomi allows marketers to accurately locate target audiences and convert their users into brand's customers through multiple targeting options.
Sharing his views on this association, Bono Wu, Head of Channel Partnership & Direct Sales of EU and LATAM, International Internet Business Department, Xiaomi, said, "We are glad to have AVOW onboard as our core agency in India. AVOW's exceptional work in the Indian market and beyond has led us to continue our fruitful partnership. The combination of Xiaomi’s system-level empowerment to MiAds on MIUI and AVOW's deep expertise will be truly beneficial to our mutual clients.”