Xiaomi positions Redmi Note 10 Pro Max as the do-it-all content phone

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s new campaign ‘Redmi Revolution’ highlights the role of smartphones in content creation today. The ad tells consumers that the Redmi phone fits the bill for all kinds of digital content creation and consumption - from vlogging to binge watching.
Speaking about the new campaign, Sandeep KS - associate director Redmi Marketing, Redmi India, said, “The Redmi Revolution is an approach towards working in unison to showcase the potential of a smartphone. Smartphones today are an essential commodity and a daily driver for millions of content creators. At Redmi India, we believe in bringing the best-in-class technology for our consumers at a much affordable price.”
“With Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, we revolutionised the affordable smartphone segment by bridging the gap between a mid-range device and a flagship, empowering our consumers with the best of both worlds. The campaign is our way to appreciate all the content creators, across domains,” he adds.
The digital ad film takes the viewers through a host of scenarios, from aspiring models to passionate photographers, from dazzling dancers to creative influencers, with whom the viewers can connect instantly. Capturing different day-to-day scenarios and focusing on the needs of youth with photography and videography features, the video showcases some stellar features of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max such as its 108 MP primary camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, night mode camera feature among others. Adding icing to the cake, the video gives a quick glimpse of the legend himself, Sourav Ganguly.