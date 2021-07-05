Xiaomi positions Redmi Note 10 Pro Max as the do-it-all content phone

The digital ad film takes the viewers through a host of scenarios, from aspiring models to passionate photographers, from dazzling dancers to creative influencers, with whom the viewers can connect instantly. Capturing different day-to-day scenarios and focusing on the needs of youth with photography and videography features, the video showcases some stellar features of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max such as its 108 MP primary camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, night mode camera feature among others. Adding icing to the cake, the video gives a quick glimpse of the legend himself, Sourav Ganguly.