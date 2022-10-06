Xiaomi selects AVOW as its core agency in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM

Xiaomi, a leading mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has onboarded AVOW, the specialist in mobile OEM user acquisition, as its official core agency for the entire regions of EMEA, SEA, and LATAM. In India, this partnership will be crucial for mobile marketers, app developers and brands looking to use OEM advertisement placement to reach previously untapped user audiences and make inroads into Xiaomi’s massive user base. In the past, AVOW has engaged with leading brands in India like Amazon Prime, Unacademy, UpGrad, Byju’s, MoneyTap, Avail, and WazirX. Headquartered in Berlin (Germany), with one of its regional offices in Bengaluru (India), AVOW was twice ranked and recognized in the top 10 in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XII and XIII, including dedicated Growth section: India, SEA, and India, non-gaming finance.'