Xiaomi selects AVOW as its core agency in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM

AVOW will undertake all media sales activities for Xiaomi’s Ad Platform (Mi Ads) the awarded regions and will interact as the main point of contact .
Xiaomi, a leading mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has onboarded AVOW, the specialist in mobile OEM user acquisition, as its official core agency for the entire regions of EMEA, SEA, and LATAM. In India, this partnership will be crucial for mobile marketers, app developers and brands looking to use OEM advertisement placement to reach previously untapped user audiences and make inroads into Xiaomi’s massive user base. In the past, AVOW has engaged with leading brands in India like Amazon Prime, Unacademy, UpGrad, Byju’s, MoneyTap, Avail, and WazirX. Headquartered in Berlin (Germany), with one of its regional offices in Bengaluru (India), AVOW was twice ranked and recognized in the top 10 in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XII and XIII, including dedicated Growth section: India, SEA, and India, non-gaming finance.'
Through this representation, AVOW will undertake all media sales activities for Xiaomi’s Ad Platform (Mi Ads) the awarded regions and will interact as the main point of contact to manage a 360-degree execution of mobile ad campaigns on the platform - including media inventory buying, campaign set up, result measurement and campaign optimization. Brands and agencies looking to leverage the Mi Ads platform will now gain access to exclusive ad formats and reach untapped users from Xiaomi’s diverse user base via AVOW’s international teams, who will offer managed campaigns as well as brand awareness activities.
Xiaomi's media sales expansion strategy is to outsource these activities by selecting strong core partners to represent them in specific regions. This partnership comes at a crucial time, as marketers looking to promote apps are bound to rely upon third-party advertising sources with very little or no guarantee of fraud detection, booming costs, and user engagement. Xiaomi’s OEM advertising placements allow app marketers to achieve incremental user growth from customers who are brand loyal to Xiaomi in these local markets.
“We are stoked to enter this new chapter in our cooperation with Xiaomi. Our long-term partnership is built on trust and our aligned visions toward the contribution to the mobile advertising industry. This new challenge will strengthen our alliance, and allow us to offer unique opportunities for mobile marketers to access some of Xiaomi’s most extensive markets in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM”, says Ashwin Shekhar, CEO and Co-founder AVOW.
AVOW’s reach and ability to deliver growth results for clients have allowed it to expand its global footprint, opening offices in India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Brazil, Philippines, and Russia to cater to its large client base in those local markets.