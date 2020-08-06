Xiaomi's ad for its new Mi trimmer features three of its employees and an Old Spicesque voice-over

Salons may have reopened now with all the necessary precautions, but many remain hesitant to visit them due to fear of the infection. It is because of this fear, the DIY men's grooming scene saw perhaps its biggest growth ever during the lockdown. Men, who aren't used to cutting hair or shaving their beards, took to online DIY grooming videos and soon ordered trimmers and shavers and blades and whatnot online to bolster their grooming regime.