XYXX launches #MyComfortZone campaign with brand ambassador, KL Rahul

Commenting on the new campaign, KL Rahul says, “Sophisticated yet comfortable, XYXX's personality shines through in all of the lounge wear through the wide range of prints, the flattering cuts, the lightness and softness of the fabrics along with the cool details, making each piece translate a frame of mind - My Comfort Zone. XYXX is all about getting back to the basics - with innerwear and comfort wear designed for comfort and ease of movement. A nice mix of tailored loungewear and laid back style fits with the casual, relaxed-at-home-vibe of the My Comfort Zone campaign shows me in a completely different light. Not only do I love the products but I also connect strongly with the brand philosophy. The team has big plans for expansion and I am excited to be closely involved as we roll out new categories and enter new markets.”