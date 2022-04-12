XYXX new brand ambassador KL Rahul urges users to ‘Play Your Way’

Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, explains further, “XYXX is an underwear brand. Then why shy away from showing it? Many Indian celebrities are uncomfortable being on camera in underwear, though they are fine with vests. But celebrities shouldn't decide the brand strategy. Also we are launching the brand and it's important to showcase the product in all its glory. We kept the settings premium, infused a lot of style and attitude in the treatment. And when you have an athletic body like Rahul's, it would be a deep injustice to not showcase the product on him. In our mind this is actually what the brand stands for “Playing your way”. So let's walk the talk.”