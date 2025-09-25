XYXX turns Da Vinci and Shakespeare into creators in new content series

XYXX is rewriting history, not in textbooks but in briefs. The homegrown menswear lifestyle brand has launched an interactive content series titled History in Briefs to introduce its new Tactel innerwear line.

The series reimagines legendary figures such as Shakespeare and Leonardo da Vinci as modern-day creators, blending satire, cultural commentary and product innovation.

The first film stars Leonardo da Vinci in a GRWM-style setup as he prepares to paint the Mona Lisa on a hot summer day in Florence. Midway through, he pulls out XYXX’s advanced Tactel underwear designed to keep him dry as he works.

With his trademark wit, Da Vinci quips, “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent sweat… but XYXX has just solved the ninety-nine percent.” The film highlights XYXX’s moisture-wicking technology that dries eight times faster, keeping men cool and confident.

The second film features William Shakespeare in a modern-day podcast setting. Asked to unravel the mystery of love, the Bard delivers satire, wordplay and dramatic pauses before concluding with an unexpected twist — that in matters of both love and life, staying dry is the wisest choice.

What sets History in Briefs apart is its positioning as a content series rather than a conventional campaign. Each film draws on contemporary cultural formats and injects a historical twist, allowing audiences to engage with iconic figures in playful and unexpected ways. Upcoming episodes will feature personalities such as Newton and Einstein, bringing their quirks and genius into the XYXX universe.

“With History in Briefs, we wanted to create more than just ads. It’s an interactive content universe where history’s greatest minds are reimagined with a modern twist. The series is cheeky, conversational, and built on qualities men identify with — exaggeration, humour and individuality," said Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand and Culture, XYXX.

"At the same time, it seamlessly showcases XYXX’s innovation with Tactel underwear, engineered to dry eight times faster. It’s storytelling with a playful edge, designed to entertain first while letting the product speak through the narrative,” he added.

New episodes of History in Briefs will drop every Wednesday at 7 pm on XYXX’s Instagram and YouTube channels.