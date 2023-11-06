XYXX's #LiveBetterWearBetter campaign celebrates the everyday hustlers and modern men

Commenting on the brand film, Petal Gangurde, chief of brand & culture, XYXX says, “The launch of our Athleisure is XYXX's ode to modern men who strive to maximize their day. Their choices reflect their penchant for life and XYXX is their partner in style and comfort. XYXX creates clothing tailored to the modern, well-traveled Indian man who is always seeking the next adventure in life. Our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and excellence shines through in every detail - from the finest fabrics to vibrant colors and prints, and from impeccable fits to cutting-edge designs. For the men on a quest to live better, XYXX ensures they wear better.”