YAAP bags the digital mandate of the micro investment app – Spare8

The mandate includes digital campaign planning, social media management, content strategy, for the brand across all digital platforms.
The India-based micro investment app – Spare8 is an app developed fully by and for Indians that focused on investing small amounts of money in the market on regular basis with the overarching goal of habituating young Indians to investing. Spare8 appointed YAAP – a digital content company as their content, social media, and digital strategy partner to help them with their digital presence.
Commenting on the partnership, Ronit Harisingani, co-founder, Spare8 said, “Our rapid growth in popularity warrants a digital partner that is agile, adaptable, and fast-moving, and YAAP truly fits that bill. We’re excited to set out on this journey with them and we’re looking forward to a bright future together.”
Manan Kapur, partner, YAAP, said, “It’s rare that you get to see such sudden disruptive change happen before our eyes. It’s exciting to see a young, disruptive company coming in and changing the game. We’ve seen Spare8 make some giant leaps forward in the investment and financial space. It’s exciting to be a partner to organization that is leading that change.”