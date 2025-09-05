Yakult India’s latest TVC with Taapsee Pannu focuses on digestive balance and wellbeing

Yakult Danone India, a probiotics company, has unveiled its latest TVC featuring popular actor Taapsee Pannu, spotlighting the vital role of gut health in unlocking overall nutrition and wellbeing. With the creative hook “Yakult – The Gut Expert”, the campaign builds on Yakult’s mission to inspire healthier lifestyles through its science-backed probiotic.

The 30-second TVC highlights how today’s health-conscious consumers track everything — steps, reps, calories, and energy — yet often overlook a critical factor: nutrient absorption, which happens primarily in the gut. Through lively, everyday scenarios and Taapsee’s energetic narration, the film positions Yakult as the trusted partner for maintaining gut microbial balance and aiding digestion and enhanced nutrition from daily diets.

Speaking on the campaign, Eiji Amano, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our new TVC with Taapsee Pannu delivers a simple yet powerful message: true health begins with a healthy gut. No matter how healthy your meals, optimal nutrient absorption depends on good digestive balance. With scientifically proven probiotic, Yakult empowers consumers to take charge of their wellbeing.”

Sharing her excitement, Taapsee Pannu said, “Gut health has always been important to me, and Yakult has been a part of my family’s routine for years. I’m thrilled to partner with Yakult and inspire more people across the country to make this simple, healthy habit part of their daily lives.”

Adding to this, Taku Otsuka, Director – Sales, PR & Marketing, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., commented, “Through this campaign, we aim to create greater awareness about gut health and its impact on overall wellbeing. Our vision is to make probiotics accessible, relevant, and trusted in every Indian household.”

With this campaign, Yakult Danone India strengthens its leadership in the probiotics category and deepens its connection with health-conscious consumers. Rolled out across TV, digital, and OTT platforms, the ‘Gut Expert’ campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu is set to spark nationwide conversations on holistic wellness and gut health.