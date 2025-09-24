Yakult's advertising campaign with Shin Chan promotes kids' gut wellness in new TVC

Yakult Danone India has announced a collaboration with Shin Chan, the much-loved animated character, launching a nationwide campaign across digital platforms and television. The initiative coincides with the release of Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancersin India on September 26 and aims to connect with families while building on the excitement surrounding the movie’s launch.

The campaign addresses a growing health concern among Indian children: nearly 30% face digestive issues like constipation, while poor gut health is linked to lower immunity, reduced energy, and slower nutrient absorption.

Since Shin Chan is one of the most loved animated characters, the campaign leverages his playful and relatable personality to help families and kids understand the importance of maintaining a healthy gut. By blending entertainment with education, the campaign captures Shin Chan’s quirky take on why a healthy gut is key to better energy, stronger immunity, and overall wellness.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Eiji Amano, managing director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our association with Shin Chan takes on special significance with the India release of his latest movie, giving us an incredible opportunity to highlight Yakult’s core message on gut health in a fun, relatable way for children and their parents. By starting these conversations early, we hope to encourage healthy habits that support nutrient absorption, growth, and overall well-being. With this campaign live across both television and digital platforms in multiple languages, we are ensuring our message reaches families across India and inspires them to make gut health a natural part of their daily routine.”

Through digital outreach, the campaign is targeting specific regions across the country, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Dehradun, and Guwahati. To amplify further visibility, Yakult has also undertaken outdoor branding initiatives with hoardings, posters, leaflets, banners, and other on-ground activations featuring Shin Chan and Yakult branding.

Adding to this, Mr Taku Otsuka, director – sales, PR & marketing, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Gut health plays a vital role in shaping lifelong wellness, and we believe building awareness at an early age is crucial. Through Shin Chan’s engaging storytelling, multi-platform outreach, and Yakult’s scientifically proven probiotic, we aim to make digestive health both fun and easy for children everywhere.”

The campaign spans a strong digital presence across leading social media platforms like Meta, YouTube, and popular OTT platforms, including Jio Cinema, MX Player, Sun NXT, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream, ensuring extensive outreach to households nationwide. Additionally, Yakult has rolled out a national TVC in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, designed to connect with children and parents in a fun and relatable way.

With this comprehensive nationwide rollout, Yakult aims to strengthen its leadership in the probiotic health segment by combining science, taste, and entertainment. By utilising a mix of television, digital platforms, and on-ground activations, the brand seeks to inspire families across India to prioritise gut health, empowering the next generation to grow up happier, healthier, and stronger.