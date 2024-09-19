Yamaha focuses on new riders with ‘The Call of The Blue’ 4.0 campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign slogan 'Hear the Call Now' aims to attract new motorcycle riders.
Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched the version 4 of its flagship brand campaign, reinforcing its premium positioning in the Indian two-wheeler market. The campaign slogan "Hear the Call Now" aims to attract new motorcycle riders.
The latest campaign targets the youth, highlighting Yamaha’s core values and global heritage. It focuses on appealing to customers seeking superior performance and premium experiences in the country.
Yamaha plans to grow its market share in the premium segment by introducing higher engine displacement products. The company is also launching consumer engagement initiatives to position itself as the preferred brand for Indian motorcyclists.
Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspiring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”
Yamaha has released a new film to promote its latest campaign. The film shows young kids watching Yamaha’s iconic two-wheeler models in a theatre and later seeing them on the road. It also features a new "The Call of The Blue" anthem aimed at today's youth.