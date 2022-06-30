Yami Gautam appointed as Brand ambassador of Dollar Missy

Dollar will have a 360-degree advertising campaign across print, electronic, outdoor & online media to promote this new commercial
Dollar Industries, one of the leading hosiery brands in India, has signed actress, Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for Dollar Missy, the premium and fashionable female wear brand which offers legwear, and basic inner wears.
“We have introduced Dollar Missy, in 2014, since then it has become an evolving brand. We have been looking for a face which could carry the brand image in the right spirit. Having met the Bollywood diva, Yami Gautam, we knew she would be the best fit for the brand. We always believe in reinventing ourselves. Exactly the reason why we have gone beyond the repertoire of basic everyday necessities like camisoles, panties and bras to expand our product horizon and include fashionable leggings, loungewear and casuals to compliment the wardrobe of today’s woman. Armed with an enviable range of women’s wear, we felt it was time for us to focus on the stylish and colourful range of our legwear specially Churidar, Ankle lengths, Kurti Pants and Capris that complement the finer tastes of new age women of India”, said Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries
The new Dollar Missy Advertising campaign builds on the fashion quotient and exhibits Dollar’s legwear range as a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe and features Yami Gautam as the ultimate show-stopper.
“We wanted the brand to compliment Yami’s style and grace and therefore decided to drive home the fact that Missy Legwear is a sure showstopper that compliments the style needs of today’s busy woman”, said Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas.
The campaign film featuring Bollywood star Yami Gautam is seen taking a stroll in a busy thoroughfare, making every passer by turn their heads to notice her in amazement! She casually walks past each and every one, oblivious of the attention she is drawing to herself. The colour of her leggings changes with every step, showcasing 100 plus colours to choose from the brand.
The jingle, ‘Zamana Mudhega‘, is catchy and paces up to the mood of the commercial where a graceful Yami faces her fans oozing out with confidence that the world is bound to notice her whenever she adorns herself with Dollar Missy Leggings.
Dollar will have a 360-degree advertising campaign across print, electronic, outdoor & online media to promote this new commercial. The campaign is currently live across online and offline platforms.