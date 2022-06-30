Yami Gautam appointed as Brand ambassador of Dollar Missy

“We have introduced Dollar Missy, in 2014, since then it has become an evolving brand. We have been looking for a face which could carry the brand image in the right spirit. Having met the Bollywood diva, Yami Gautam, we knew she would be the best fit for the brand. We always believe in reinventing ourselves. Exactly the reason why we have gone beyond the repertoire of basic everyday necessities like camisoles, panties and bras to expand our product horizon and include fashionable leggings, loungewear and casuals to compliment the wardrobe of today’s woman. Armed with an enviable range of women’s wear, we felt it was time for us to focus on the stylish and colourful range of our legwear specially Churidar, Ankle lengths, Kurti Pants and Capris that complement the finer tastes of new age women of India”, said Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries