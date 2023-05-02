Yardley London launches new campaign on Daily Wear Perfumes with Kriti Sanon

The commercial has been conceptualized by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company and member of the WPP network.
Yardley London has launched a new TV commercial on its range of Perfumes. Aimed at the new-age young women, the range provides an affordable entry into the world of Yardley perfumes.
Yardley, with 250 years of legacy in fine fragrances, has continually evolved to remain true and relevant across generations. It believes in inspiring women to showcase their true potential and step up to the best version of themselves.
In the New TVC, Kriti Sanon is the voice of the brand, who advises a young professional to step up to the world of Yardley and shun cheap and mass perfumes. She makes a point that every time you step up in life like a new job or promotion, impression matters; and Yardley helps you in your efforts to make better impressions.
Manish Vyas, CEO, Wipro Yardley, said “While Yardley has always been known for its fine floral fragrances, through this new range, we intend to bring affordability to the consumers who always inspire to use world class Yardley perfumes. We intend to democratize the usage of safe, branded and international quality perfumes and make it accessible to Indian masses.”
The commercial has been conceptualized by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company and member of the WPP network.
Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, CCO, Contract said, “Our core insight was to drive home the fact that Yardley perfumes are more than just their exotic natural fragrances. The idea was to empower people in making a lasting impression while stepping up in the professional world and their daily lives, with renewed freshness.”
Ayan Chakraborty, general manager, Contract Mumbai, shares the inspiration behind the commercial, “A perfume creates a silent aura around a person’s presence. And a good perfume makes an impression just like a good attire. With Yardley Daily Wear Perfumes, the intent was to communicate this to the mass perfume user and tell her to upgrade to the world of Yardley.”
Rahul Ghosh, executive creative director, Contract Mumbai, explains the approach and the creative thinking behind the ad, “Perfume is a key component of the professional armory. It’s a soft signal of ambition. This is the insight we wanted to seed in our TG to persuade them to up their daily perfume game.”
The Yardley range of Perfumes will be available at the nearest stores and on e-commerce platforms starting at Rs. 249/- for 30 ml.