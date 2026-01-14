Yas Island Abu Dhabi & Holiday Tribe roll out creator-led new campaign

Yas Island Abu Dhabi has partnered with travel-tech brand Holiday Tribe to launch a creator-led campaign titled #MyYasVibes. The initiative features 12 Indian macro creators travelling to Yas Island and documenting their experiences across the destination’s theme parks and leisure offerings.

As part of the campaign, creators explored attractions including Ferrari World™ Yas Island, SeaWorld® Yas Island and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Each creator focused on a different aspect of the destination, producing content in their own format and style. The campaign ran across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, with close to 100 pieces of content released over three weeks.

The content strategy was built around the idea of discovery-led storytelling rather than conventional destination promotion, with creators positioned as narrative drivers. Outputs included a master film, short-form reels, static posts and stories, reflecting varied audience engagement with travel content.

Badr Bourji, senior vice president Marketing, Miral Destinations said: “India continues to be a highly engaged priority market for us. Partnering with Holiday Tribe on this creator-led campaign allowed us to authentically bring the Yas Island story to life through creators who genuinely connect with their audiences, showcasing the diversity of experiences and reinforcing that every visit delivers its own unique Yas-vibe and sense of adventure.”

Chirag Goyal, founder, Holiday Tribe, said: “Holiday Tribe was created with a simple belief - that travel is deeply personal, and the best holidays are the ones that are shaped around you. Customisation has always been at the heart of what we do, and our campaign with Yas Island is a seamless extension of that philosophy. Yas Island offers something for every kind of traveller and it all begins with tailored inspiration. This diverse tribe of creators has unlocked fresh perspectives on the destination, showcasing its versatility like never before. Through immersive, creator-led content, we are excited to enable more travellers to discover their own Yas vibe - in a way that feels authentic, unique, and truly theirs.”

The campaign brings together Yas Island’s leisure and entertainment offerings and Holiday Tribe’s focus on customised travel, using social platforms to present the destination through multiple personal viewpoints.