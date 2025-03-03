Yas Island brings back ZNMD trio Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay in new campaign

After weeks of speculation about the viral video featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, the mystery is solved. The new Yas Island campaign, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, reunites the trio 14 years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The campaign features them taking on new challenges and adventures on Yas Island.

The campaign starts with a trailer for a five-episode series featuring Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay exploring Yas Island. Each character challenges the others to say ‘Yas’ to new experiences, reflecting the theme of Zindagi Ko Yas Bol. The series includes high-speed rides and various adventures. A new jingle for the campaign highlights the energy of Yas Island and its experiences.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, shared his excitement: “This campaign is all about celebrating the joy of friendship and adventure, just like the film did 14 years ago. Yas Island is the perfect place for unforgettable moments, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay.”

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, added: “We are excited about this collaboration with Yas Island, and it’s amazing to see how the film still connects with people so many years later. At its heart, the film has always been about stepping out of your comfort zone and living life to the fullest and we are grateful for all the love it receives.”

Fans can watch the upcoming episodes on Yas Island’s official social media channels.