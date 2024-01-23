Yas Island launches a musical jingle to 'Keep Boredom Away'

The new campaign video portrays Yas Island as the perfect getaway for a Yas-tastic adventure.
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s renowned leisure and entertainment destination, has introduced its latest school break anthem, inviting families to embark on an exhilarating escape from monotony.
Yas Island unveils a video showcasing the Yas-tastic adventures of ‘the girl who never got bored’. Drawing inspiration from the re-popularised sea shanty genre, the video narrates the story of a girl who remained endlessly entertained during her Yas Island staycation. Viewers are invited to share in the excitement and discover the limitless experiences that the destination has to offer.
Yas Island presents its latest stay and play package, a fusion of top-tier entertainment, thrilling adventures and serene relaxation, crafting each moment into a lasting memory.
To add to the thrilling vacation and for guests to explore more, Yas Island introduces a complimentary room upgrade as part of its package. Participating hotels include Centro Yas Island; Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island; Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; Yas Island Rotana; and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.
The offer is valid for bookings made by February 10, 2024 with stay dates available until March 10, 2024.