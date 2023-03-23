Yash features in Pepsi®’s new summer campaign

A tribute to the spirit of Pepsi®, the campaign aims to empower the youth of India that own who they are without seeking validation through society. Building on this very philosophy, this allegorical TVC showcases how as individuals we are constantly surrounded by a sea of voices. The sea of voices is constantly telling us what to do, what to like and whom to swipe and if we listen to them to the societal voices too much, they will Judge us, control us, and soon enough drown us. Embodying the persona of the irrepressible Pepsi® guy, Yash encourages everyone around him to challenge this noise, follow their hearts and just Rise up Baby!