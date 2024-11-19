Yash & Radhika make a bold case for purity in Freedom Cooking Oil's new ad

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has launched a new ad campaign, “Courtroom,” highlighting the importance of choosing pure and quality cooking oil. Set in a courtroom, the ad educates consumers about the risks of oil adulteration and emphasises the reliability of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil for its purity and quality.

The "Courtroom" campaign by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils features brand ambassadors Yash and Radhika. Yash, portraying a lawyer, highlights the importance of checking labels and choosing quality cooking oil. The campaign video emphasises Freedom’s 100% pure sunflower oil, contrasting it with other oils that lack the same standards. The ad highlights how packaging can mislead consumers into buying oils that lack necessary purity standards.

P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, sr. vice president, sales and marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India, said, “At Freedom, we place a strong emphasis on trust and purity—values that health-conscious consumers prioritise when selecting their cooking oils. Through our 'Courtroom' campaign, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of discerning product quality and making informed choices. We urge consumers to verify the authenticity of the products they purchase and avoid being deceived by misleading packaging. Choosing the right sunflower oil is a crucial step towards a healthier lifestyle, and we are proud to offer a product that consumers can rely on with confidence.”

Adding to this Chetan Pimpalkhute, GM marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India “The ‘Courtroom’ campaign reflects Freedom Cooking Oil's dedication to empowering consumers with informed choices for healthier living. Breaking the clutches of typical stereotype edible oil category TV commercials of happy family at dining table, with humour, drama but still holding up the core brand values was the challenge. By combining humour and drama with our commitment to transparency and quality, Freedom Sunflower Oil reinforces its position as a trusted partner in promoting wellness and ensuring families make healthier cooking decisions.”